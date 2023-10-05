Former Portsmouth and Eastbourne Borough striker rejoins Bognor on loan
and live on Freeview channel 276
The talented forward, 25, is coming back from a long lay-off following open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve and it is hoped the game time he will attain will be mutually beneficial to both Robbie Blake's outfit and the National League side.
Former Pompey youngster Rutherford is returning to the club where he kick-started his career in men's football seven years ago after signing at the Nye Camp from Moneyfields.
He has since had spells at Eastbourne Borough and Havant & Waterlooville before switching to play for Marc White at Dorking.
Rutherford's signing comes after another former fans' favourite, Jimmy Muitt, switched to the Rocks on a month’s loan from Meadowbank.
Boss Blake says he is looking forward to working with Rutherford – and thanked White and Dorking for their help securing the short-term deal.
He said: “Alfie is obviously a very talented lad and has been through a lot with his medical issues and deserves so much credit for having the mental capacity and physical ability to be on the verge of this comeback.
“We are delighted to have him in our camp and I think the arrangement will suit both parties and many thanks to Marc and Dorking for their assistance in the deal.
"Unfortunately, Alfie can't play in the FA Trophy, so we won't see him in action for us on Saturday when we host Hayes & Yeading."
Another player not involved in the tie is Brad Lethbridge, who is taking a break from the Rocks as he looks to get fitter.
Blake added: “Brad is a great lad and no one can doubt his ability but he has struggled a bit to keep up with the fitness needed at this level.
“We will monitor his progress over his fitness and it is really up to him to win his battle.”