The 19-year-old made his first, and only, Hornets appearance in the 2-0 home defeat to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, September 24.

But after failing to appear from the bench in Horsham’s 2-1 loss at Enfield Town three days later, Bell informed Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola that he would be departing the Camping World Community Stadium.

The teenager joined the Rocks from Pompey last summer, where he had played since he was 12.

Charlie Bell in action on his first, and only, appearance for Horsham FC. Picture by John Lines

Bell made 41 appearances for Bognor last season, netting eight goals.

Speaking to The News, Di Paola said: “It was not really through our choice, Charlie said he wants to play locally.

“I’m not sure where he’s gone or anything like that, he’s still registered at Horsham, but it was put to us that wants to play locally as he lives down that way.

“It is a bit of a trek to our place, but we did mention that to him prior to him signing.

“We didn’t really have him for any length of time. He did all right in his game, but hasn’t played a lot so just needs to get his fitness up.

“It happens in football, if he lived round the corner it would be a lot easier for him to travel in, but given he’s from Portsmouth, it’s probably a little bit of an ask.

“The boy was maybe not quite sure of distances, it’s one of those things. He said he had a couple of clubs down in Portsmouth he was looking at.

“There are lots of factors, coming into our team, with competition for places, perhaps he wants to be guaranteed to play at the moment and get his confidence back and fitness up. We are not in a position to guarantee anyone football.

Di Paola revealed there was ‘noting untoward’ in the manner of Bell’s departure, and wished the young midfielder luck in finding a new club.

The Hornets boss added: “There’s nothing untoward about it all, I just think he drove up a couple of times, travelling on his own, and had second thoughts. For me, it’s an hour-and-a-half to get to Horsham on a bad day.”

“Hopefully Charlie will get himself on track, he seems like a nice lad.

“There's a player in there, he’s had some rejection and some disappointment at Pompey – and then went to Bognor and also had some disappointment and some rejection.

“Sometimes they just need to get themselves on track. It doesn’t mean it’s the end for him, it just means he’s got to kickstart himself back into life and get himself going.