Charlie Bell has swapped Bognor for Horsham, and made his debut in the Hornets’ 2-0 home defeat to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.

The 19-year-old joined the Rocks from Pompey last summer, where he had played since he was 12.

Bell made 41 appearances for Bognor last season, netting eight goals.

Charlie Bell in action on his Horsham FC debut against Bishop's Stortford on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

The midfielder made eight appearances for the Rocks this season before his switch to Horsham.

Meanwhile, forward Eddie Dsane has departed the Camping World Community Stadium to join Isthmian Premier rivals Margate.

The 25-year-old rejoined the Hornets in the summer after a successful 2021-22 campaign.

The former Crystal Palace striker scored 14 goals last season, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.

Eddie Dsane has departed the Camping World Community Stadium to join Isthmian Premier rivals Margate. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art