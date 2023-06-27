Former QPR, Southend and Aldershot midfielder is Worthing FC’s latest new recruit

A midfield player who has spent time at QPR, Southend and Aldershot is Adam Hinshelwood’s latest recruit at Worthing FC.

Michael Klass, 24, joins other new arrivals Joan Luque, Nicky Wheeler and Joe Felix as the Rebels plan a bid for promotion from National League South after a successful first season at step two.

After spending his youth career at QPR Klass signed professional terms at Southend United in 2017. Despite making 10 League One appearances in 2018-19 he began to find first team opportunities hard to come by at Roots Hall and joined National League Bromley on loan.

After being released by the Shrimpers in 2021 Klass joined Lewes and had a stand-out season, scoring five times in 42 appearances and being named in the official Isthmian premier team of the season.

Michael Klass checks out his new surroundings | Picture: Worthing FC

That earned him a move back to the National League last summer when Aldershot Town snapped him up. He featured 27 times in the National League for the Shots last season and had a brief loan spell back at the Dripping Pan in October.

Hinshelwood said: “I have liked Michael for a long time, he was excellent for Lewes in the games against us a couple of seasons ago. He is coming to us now with experience of the National League, which will add to what we already have in the squad – I can’t wait to work with him.”

As reported, Hinshelwood has also tied several of last season’s squad into new deals – including Joel Colbran, Joe Rye, Ollie Pearce, Kane Wills and Jake Robinson.

