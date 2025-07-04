Horsham FC have announced a major step forward in its youth structure, with the appointment of a former Southampton and Cardiff City man as head of youth development ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets have named Rob Semark as the club’s new head of youth development.

A former product of Southampton’s youth academy and a professional with Cardiff City, Semark also played at Havant & Waterlooville and has carried out an instrumental role in youth development at Brighton & Hove Albion and most recently with the Crawley Town Community Foundation’s Post-16 Education Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Horsham’s website, development director, Matt Ide, said: “Rob’s reputation for excellence and a genuine passion for player growth is why we recruited him.

Horsham have announced a major step forward in its youth structure, with the appointment of Rob Semark as head of youth development ahead of the 2025-26 season. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

“I have absolutely no doubt that youth football at the club is in very good hands”.

Semark’s new position replaces the football development coordinator role, previously held by former Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker and manager Craig Brewster.

The Hornets have thanked Brewster and his team for the support and dedication they have shown to Horsham in both a club and youth capacity over the past five-plus years, and wished them all the best in their new endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move supports the club’s incoming new five-year strategy, which sets out a clear commitment to developing a high-quality, sustainable pathway for local young players.

Part of the restructuring will see the introduction of a new Centre of Excellence which will extend Horsham’s reach across Sussex and Surrey, providing aspiring young footballers with access to top-tier coaching, talent progression and a genuine player pathway into both the men’s and woman’s first teams.

Semark will be supported by existing coaches and managers, many of whom will remain engaged in the programme as it enters this exciting new chapter.

Club chairman Kevin Borrett said: “This is not a start over, it’s a step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under Rob’s leadership, we will further unify our coaching philosophy across the club, improve player progression and build a vibrant youth identity that aligns with our aspirations and community values.”

As part of the restructuring launch, Semark will also begin scoping a Post-16 Education Programme aimed at combining academic and football development, alongside Hornets general manager Leighton Mitchell.

This duel focus will provide players with life skills, qualifications and stronger post-football foundations.

Programme highlights include:

A revamped youth structure with a ‘pay-as-you-play’ Centre of Excellence for ages under-seven to under-12

High-quality coaching aligned with first team methods and philosophy.

A player pathway for under-18 players into Horsham first team squad.

A structured talent ID recruitment process drawing from local schools and grassroots clubs.

Plans to progress towards a Post-16 Education Programme focused on personal and football development.

Semark will begin trials and recruitment for the 2025-26 Centre of Excellence this August and a public manager forum will be held in early July to welcome engagement from coaches, parents and external stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on programme fees and coaching staff will be published on the club website in due course.

Semark will also continue as the Isthmian under-18s manager for the new season ahead, having finished runners-up to Worthing FC last season.