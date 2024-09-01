Paul Gascoigne played just five times for Boston United before a row with former Crawley Town manager Steve Evans led to his early departure.

Former England star Paul Gascoigne has revealed how a row with ex-Crawley manager Steve Evans forced him out of Boston United.

Gazza joined the Pilgrims as a player-coach in July 2004 but failed to make an impact on the pitch after playing just five times in three months.

The football legend jumped ship from the League Two club citing a desire to pursue his coaching qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, in a recent interview with the Techopedia.com website, revealed how a nasty incident with Evans – who managed Crawley for five seasons between 2007 and 2012 – sparked his departure.

“I was like a player-coach with them. The manager was Steve Evans, he was horrible to the players. I've never witnessed anything like it,” he said.

“One guy, he was a centre half, a corner came over, he's outside the box, he headed the ball from outside the box, the ball went just over the top corner, just missed the top corner to score. In the dressing room, he went absolutely off at him saying he should have scored that goal.

“So he's talking, he said to the other coach, ‘what do you think?’ then the coach had a go at him. Then he said to me, ‘what do you think, Gazza?’ and I said, ‘right, listen up, guys. He hasn’t got a clue, just try and play football and enjoy it.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn't like that (Steve Evans) and he didn’t let me train with them again so I just left, I rang Gordon Taylor and said I'm leaving.”

The departure from the Pilgrims marked an end to Gascoigne’s illustrious playing career.

But it was just the beginning for the no-nonsense Scottish manager, who joined Crawley on May 29 2007 after leaving Boston.

It proved to be a great decision after guiding Crawley into the Football League in the 2011/12 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then went to Rotherham before he replaced Adam Murray at Mansfield in November 2016.

He controversially left Mansfield on Feb 27 2018, saying he wanted to go work in China before he was appointed as manager of Peterborough United the following day.

Evans also left Peterborough in controversial fashion after being released three days after being charged by the FA over comments made to a match official during a defeat against Luton Town on January 23 2019.