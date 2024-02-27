Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toby Collyer, 20, was named on the bench at Old Trafford – for the Red Devils’ match against Fulham – on Saturday (February 24).

Worthing-born Collyer was taught at The Angmering School in West Sussex.

The high school wrote on social media: “Big congratulations to our alumni student Toby Collyer on their selection in the Premier League match day squad for Manchester United v Fulham. What an incredible achievement!”

Daniel Jenner, who was Toby’s tutor and PE teacher, told the Worthing Herald that the footballer is ‘one of the most down to earth young people I've come across’.

The school’s sport community coordinator added: “Toby comes back and visits a lot. He is very much still part of the school – his younger brother is in year 11 here.

"When he was here, he played in pretty much every school game he possibly could – even though, at that time, he was on day release at Brighton [and Hove Albion].

"He remains in contact with me. He is very much down to earth and takes everything in his stride.”

Collyer, a defensive midfielder, began his career in Brighton & Hove Albion's youth system. He made his under-18s debut at the age of 15.

The youngster won the Premier League under-17s cup with the Sussex club.

Collyer joined the Manchester United Academy in March 2022. He has featured for the under-21s team and was included in Manchester United's first-team's opening pre-season squad.

He made his first-team debut when Manchester United lost to Wrexham 3-1 in July 2023 in San Diego, California on their USA Tour pre-season.

“We knew he was training with the first team due to injuries,” Mr Jenner said, after his former student was named in a Premier League squad for the first time.

"From what we heard, he did enough to get himself noticed.

“We are all really proud of him. It's quite surreal seeing him on the matchday squad list.

"He hasn't forgotten where he has come from and that's the most pleasing thing. We are beaming with pride. We just hope he gets on [the pitch].”

Mr Jenner said he and other members of staff at the school are ‘not surprised’ by the 20-year-old’s progress.

"He got on well at school, he worked hard,” the teacher said. “He knew the benefits of the school and football.

"He always valued his work really well. Had really good support network around him so he will be absolutely fine.”

Mr Jenner said Toby ‘tried more to involve the rest of the team’ rather than ‘show off himself’ in the school team.

“He was very unselfish in that sense. He knew he was above the level of school football but used his position to bring on other people rather than making it about him. You could see it [his talent] a mile off.

“He's got the attitude to succeed – he’s very driven. He didn't like the limelight – he was very quiet and got on with it.