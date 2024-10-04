Former Swindon Town and QPR midfielder leaves Crawley Town to join Lindsey at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed first-team Coach Ben Gladwin has left the club to take up a role with MK Dons.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladwin first joined the club in the January transfer window in 2023 and, as club captain, helped steer the club to League Two safety following George Francomb's departure in the same window.

Injuries often disrupted Ben’s Crawley career, but despite only featuring on 28 occasions for the Red Devils, his impact off the pitch was immensely impactful. While out injured, Gladwin could often be seen on the sidelines helping out Scott Lindsey and his fellow coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His impact helped secure Crawley's promotion to League One through the play-offs, and shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football, he linked up with Lindsey’s coaching staff on a full-time basis.

Gladwin recently took interim charge of all first-team duties but has now left his role to link up with Lindsey once again.

A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Ben for his time at the Broadfield Stadium and would like to wish him and his family the best for the future.”