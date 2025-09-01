Former Tottenham and Leicester forward joins Crawley Town on loan
The Reds have announced the signing of Ryan Loft on loan from fellow League Two outfit Cambridge United.
The 27-year-old striker will remain with the club for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
A product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Loft progressed through the youth ranks before joining Leicester City’s development squad in 2018.
In 2020, he moved to Scunthorpe United, where his impressive displays earned him a switch to Bristol Rovers in 2022.
Loft played a key role in helping Rovers secure promotion during his first six months at the club, later completing another full season before making the move to Port Vale.
A spell at Cambridge United followed, with Loft now linking up with Scott Lindsey's Reds on deadline day.