Former Tottenham and Leicester forward joins Crawley Town on loan

By Matt Pole
Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:42 BST
A former Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City forward has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

The Reds have announced the signing of Ryan Loft on loan from fellow League Two outfit Cambridge United.

Most Popular

The 27-year-old striker will remain with the club for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Loft progressed through the youth ranks before joining Leicester City’s development squad in 2018.

Ryan Loft has joined the Reds on a season-long loan. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FCplaceholder image
Ryan Loft has joined the Reds on a season-long loan. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

In 2020, he moved to Scunthorpe United, where his impressive displays earned him a switch to Bristol Rovers in 2022.

Loft played a key role in helping Rovers secure promotion during his first six months at the club, later completing another full season before making the move to Port Vale.

A spell at Cambridge United followed, with Loft now linking up with Scott Lindsey's Reds on deadline day.

Related topics:LeicesterTottenhamLeague TwoPort Vale
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice