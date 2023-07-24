Crawley Town have confirmed that forward Aramide Oteh has left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Salford City striker signed for the Reds in February 2022 and made almost 50 appearances during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

Thirty-five of those appearances came in the 2022-23 season when Oteh became a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Oteh scored seven times for the Reds last season, and featured in all but two matches under current manager Scott Lindsey.

