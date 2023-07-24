NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Former Tottenham and QPR striker leaves Crawley Town upon expiration of his contract

Crawley Town have confirmed that forward Aramide Oteh has left the club upon the expiration of his contract.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Salford City striker signed for the Reds in February 2022 and made almost 50 appearances during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

Thirty-five of those appearances came in the 2022-23 season when Oteh became a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oteh scored seven times for the Reds last season, and featured in all but two matches under current manager Scott Lindsey.

Most Popular
Crawley Town have confirmed that forward Aramide Oteh has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. Picture by Cory PickfordCrawley Town have confirmed that forward Aramide Oteh has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. Picture by Cory Pickford
Crawley Town have confirmed that forward Aramide Oteh has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town have thanked Oteh for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wished him the very best for the future.

Related topics:TottenhamQPR