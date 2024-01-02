Former Tottenham, Stoke and West Ham winger and Crawley Town boss sacked by Colchester after just 16 games in charge

Former Crawley Town boss Matty Etherington has been sacked by League Two rivals Colchester United after just 16 games in charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Etherington, who was in charge at Crawley Town for just 34 days before walking out on the club, was relieved of his duties after losing 1-0 to Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat to the Gills was the U’s eighth in nine games. Etherington led Colchester to just five wins in his 16 games in charge.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Colchester United Manager Matthew Etherington during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stockport County and Colchester United at Edgeley Park on November 18, 2023 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Essex club are only one place and five points clear of the League Two relegation places.

A statement posted on the U’s website said: “Following this afternoon’s defeat against Gillingham, Colchester United have relieved Matty Etherington of his duties as Head Coach.

“The club would like to thank Matty for his time in charge of the first team.