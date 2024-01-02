Former Tottenham, Stoke and West Ham winger and Crawley Town boss sacked by Colchester after just 16 games in charge
The former Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and West Ham United winger took permanent charge of the U's on November 16, after a three week spell as an interim manager.
Etherington, who was in charge at Crawley Town for just 34 days before walking out on the club, was relieved of his duties after losing 1-0 to Gillingham on New Year’s Day.
The defeat to the Gills was the U’s eighth in nine games. Etherington led Colchester to just five wins in his 16 games in charge.
The Essex club are only one place and five points clear of the League Two relegation places.
A statement posted on the U’s website said: “Following this afternoon’s defeat against Gillingham, Colchester United have relieved Matty Etherington of his duties as Head Coach.
“The club would like to thank Matty for his time in charge of the first team.
“No further comment will be made at this time.”