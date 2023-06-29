NationalWorldTV
Former Watford and Coventry defender departs Crawley Town after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract

Crawley Town have confirmed that former Watford and Coventry City defender Brandon Mason has left the club after he agreed to mutually terminate his contract.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

The 25-year-old featured for the Red Devils on 13 occasions last season, having signed for the club in the summer.

His first taste of Crawley action came in pre-season when he impressed as a trialist in a 3-3 draw with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Crawley Town have thanked Mason for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town have confirmed that former Watford and Coventry City defender Brandon Mason has left the club after he agreed to mutually terminate his contract. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesCrawley Town have confirmed that former Watford and Coventry City defender Brandon Mason has left the club after he agreed to mutually terminate his contract. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
