A former West Ham United, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has joined Crawley Town on an emergency loan.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of Thimothée Lo-Tutala on a seven-day emergency loan from Championship side Hull City.

Having played for the academies of West Ham United and Brentford, the shot-stopper found a more permanent home at Tottenham Hotspur, where he continued to rise through the academy ranks.

In August 2022, he joined Hull City on a permanent deal.

During the 2023-24 season, Lo-Tutala enjoyed a successful loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, which resulted in a dramatic run to the play-offs.

Lo-Tutala has earned 14 caps for France at under-19 level, keeping four clean sheets, and represented his country at the Under-19s Euros in Slovakia.

The 22-year-old could make his Reds debut tomorrow (March 22) in their home League One match against Bristol Rovers.