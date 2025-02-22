A midfielder, who started his career at Premier League side West Ham, has signed for Crawley Town.

Louie Watson, 23, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town by mutual consent in August.

“Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Louie Watson on a deal until the end of the 2025/2026 season,” a statement read on Friday evening (February 21).

"Watson started his career at West Ham United before leaving the Premier League club in 2020 to join Derby County. He began his career at Pride Park with the Under 23s, but soon moved into the senior squad and made his league debut for the Rams as a late substitute in December 2020.

"Having attended an England Under-15 training camp previously, Watson was capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at U18 level and his good form with the Rams led to his inclusion in the Ireland U21 squad in the same month."

In July 2022, Watson made a move to join Luton Town in the Championship. He made five appearances for the Hatters and also enjoyed a loan spell with Charlton Athletic, where he made 27 appearances.

A spokesperson for Crawley Town added: “Having been made a free agent in the summer, Louie has been continuing to work on his fitness and is available for selection [on Saturday] afternoon at Blackpool.”