Former Horsham FC goalkeeper Sam Howes had an international debut to remember as he kept a clean sheet on his first start for England C.

The ex-Hornet played almost the entirety of the game as the Three Lions beat Wales C 1-0 at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium on Tuesday [March 21] evening.

The 25-year-old produced a great save to keep out Kane Owen’s third minute free-kick, and then brilliantly denied Sam Jones’ shot at the back post in first half stoppage time.

Ryan De Havilland’s goal on the stroke of half-time proved to be England C’s winner. The Barnet midfielder fired home from close-range after an excellent double save from Wales C stopper Alex Ramsay.

Howes was taken off in second half stoppage time. He was replaced by Worthing keeper Harrison Male on 94 minutes.

England C is a non-league Three Lions team, which was founded in 1979, and offers players the chance to line-up for their country when they might not get the chance at senior level.

Howes has appeared 38 times in the National League for Wealdstone this season, conceding 59 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

The Stones sit eighth in the table, six points and one place off the National League play-off spots.

Former West Ham United and Watford stopper Howes moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers in June 2021 and played a key role in last season’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets during the 2021/22 campaign, before moving to Wealdstone in June 2022.