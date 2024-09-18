Former Wrexham player and Soccer AM 'Showboat King' Lee Trundle speaks about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney takeover

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023, in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Swansea, Wrexham and Bristol City striker and cult hero Lee Trundle spoke about the evolution at Wrexham with the investment from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Lee Trundle said: “It’s outstanding. What an incredible transformation. The club was in the National League for years and then Ryan and Rob have put in good investment and their enthusiasm has been excellent.

"They have turned the club around as with many bad times, Wrexham is now back on the map in a big way.

"They can go up, but must not get too ahead of themselves. It’s a tough division, but I don’t think there is so much difference between League 2 and League 1, so apart from Birmingham City, who have spent big, Wrexham are a confident team and they can do well this season.

"Winning games of football becomes a habit, and the team have it and never know when they are beaten. This has and will continue to help them on the pitch.

"Credit to the manager as well, Phil Parkinson has done a great job."

The ‘showboat king’ Lee Trundle also spoke about the highlight of his football career and what he made of his reputation as having some of the silkiest skills in the game.

Trundle added: "I came into football and 24 and it all started for me then. I had a good career and many highlights at Swansea, Wrexham and Bristol City especially. It’s great to be remembered as a cult hero.

"I gave everything on the pitch and sometimes it did involve a few tricks and skills and Soccer AM were always a big fan of it, which highlighted me more. I was lucky with the managers I played under that I was able to influence games the way I did.”

