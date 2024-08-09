Forward into Battle, Axes!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Affiliated to Battle Town FC, The Axes have grown from a small kick around group of women to a fully fledged team who have started to bring home silver ware at local and regional tournaments.
The Axes are taking two teams to the tournament in the over 40's and over 50's categories.
They'll be facing previous title holders Chesthunt and Bolton in the group stage.
Earlier this year The Axes were unsure of whether they'd be able to participate as they were without a kit. Luckily a local business, The Abbey Hotel, stepped up and sponsored the women who now proudly sport their orange shirts.
Manager Caz Robertson believes The Battle Axes have a fighting chance.
'We're in the best shape we've ever been. We've had training from Russell Small, a Hastings and England walking football player and coach and from one of our own team member's Jo Heath, former coach of Lionesses star Alessia Russo. We have sound structure, improved skills and confidence on the ball. I honestly believe we'll give the other teams the run around, or more specifically, the walk around at The National Cup this weekend.'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.