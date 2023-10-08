Four goals, two red cards, injury-time drama: 35 Worthing v Truro City pictures by Mike Gunn
Worthing had two men sent off on an afternoon of mixed emotions at Woodside Road as they fought back from a goal down to lead – only to concede a 95th-minute equaliser.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Oct 2023, 20:54 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Second half goals from Joe Felix and – from the spot – Ollie Pearce put them on course for victory after Ed Palmer’s fourth-minute opener for Truro. But after Luca Woodhouse and Felix saw red, Ryan Brett nicked a point for City five minutes into time added on.
The result means Adam Hinshelwood’s side are still fifth in the table.
