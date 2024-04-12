Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wick 3 Montpelier Villa 3

JAKE HAWKER swooped in to grab a dramatic injury-time equaliser as the ten-man Dragons fought back against Montpelier Villa at Crabtree Park.

Lee Baldwin’s side were in danger of suffering their first Southern Combination Division One home defeat in nine matches when the Brighton-based visitors fought back from an early two-goal deficit to take the lead through substitute Abanob Fakhory with 14 minutes remaining.

Wick in action against Worthing United - those teams are fourth and fifth in SCFL Division 1 with a few games to go | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Dragons had flown out of the starting traps with midfielder George Bingham putting them ahead in the eighth minute before prolific Dave Crouch celebrated his 22nd goal of the season in the 24th minute.

But Jesse Burbidge reduced the arrears before half-time and Wick were reduced to ten men when Ryan Singers was given a red card soon after the restart.

Sebastian Chotuis then put Villa on level terms midway through the second period and Fakhory’s effort looked to have given the visitors all three points.

But Hawker, continuing his role as a makeshift striker during the continued absence of leading goalscorer Josh Irish, who has been sidelined by a virus, and salvaged a previous point at the end and manager Baldwin said:

‘We were brilliant for the first half hour but then they pulled one back out of nothing,' said manager Baldwin.

'The pendulum really turned when we went down to ten men and while we were happy to get a point through Jake's injury-time goal, we really should have won.'

Wick 1 Selsey 0

RYAN BARRATT earned Wick a hard-fought victory over Selsey at Crabtree Park as the Dragons extended their unbeaten home run to ten Division One matches.

Lee Baldwin’s side have won eight and drawn two of those games which stretch back 199 days to a September 23 defeat against Seafood.

Barratt rose the highest at the far post to meet a Dave Crouch corner with a powerful header in the fourth minute before Wick goalkeeper Keelan Belcher make a good save, racing off his line to preserve the advantage.

Selsey pressed forward in search of an equaliser after the break and twice hit the goal frame while winning a series of corners but could not break through.

‘That’s just one defeat in our last 19 league matches,' said Baldwin.

'We defended brilliantly but also created chances of our own. It wasn't as if our backs were to the wall.'

