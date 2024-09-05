Eastbourne Borough have taken four points from six this week in home games against Dorking Wanderers and Enfield. Here’s how both Priory Lane tussles panned out...

Borough 2 Dorking 2

by Kevin Anderson

Breathless and breathtaking, elation and despair: two clubs with high ambitions this season fought out a match of high drama which neither side deserved to lose.

Borough on the ball v Dorking | Picture: Nick Redman

Wanderers, with a driving wind at their backs, won the early battle for territory, and the long throws of Matt Briggs and Josh Taylor almost brought reward. But Borough attacked with the electric pace of Yahya Bamba and new signing Courtney Clarke, as the game stretched wider.

On the half hour Briggs broke the deadlock for Dorking, catching home keeper Fin Holter in possession. Just before the break, Borough were close to equalising through a Jayden Davis rocket – foiled by a blinding save by Harrison Foulkes.

After half-time, the Sports pressed really hard, stretching the Wanderers with swift, expansive moves. And on 52 minutes they were level with another sweeping move, finished triumphantly by Davis with a strike in off the left hand post.

The Wands were on the back foot, but briefly came alive just past the hour to regain the lead, Seb Bowerman claiming the credit through a tumble of bodies after a manic half-minute in an anarchic home penalty area.

The Sports attack v Enfield | Picture: Lydia Redman

Packed with experience and managing the game cannily, the visitors must have been eyeing victory. But back came Borough, piling players forward, and in the eighth minute of stoppage time they seized a deserved point through substitute Will Harley. Why can’t games of football always be this riveting?

Borough 1 Enfield 0

by EBFC media

Eastbourne Borough secured a well-deserved 1-0 victory against Enfield at The ReachTV Stadium, showcasing their resilience and tactical discipline in a tightly contested match. The Sports controlled much of the game, with several chances created, but ultimately it was Alfie Pavey’s first-half strike that separated the two sides.

The match began with Eastbourne Borough quickly asserting themselves, almost taking the lead in the 4th minute. A low-driven corner from Odusanya found Davis in the box, but his shot narrowly missed the target.

Just two minutes later, Clarke delivered a precise cross from the left, finding Ligendza, whose header went over the bar. Borough continued to pile on the pressure, and in the 9th minute, Pavey attempted an ambitious bicycle kick after Diarra had knocked down an Odusanya free kick, but the effort drifted wide.

The breakthrough came in the 16th minute when Davis found space on the right and delivered a perfectly curled cross into the box. Pavey timed his run to perfection, slotting the ball home with a neat finish to give Borough the lead.

The home side nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later, with some slick passing play down the right leading to Quick’s cross being met by Pitblado, only for his effort to be blocked on the line. Enfield Town struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, with their best opportunity coming in the 41st minute, but the shot flew out of the ground, much to the relief of the Eastbourne defence. The second half saw Eastbourne Borough continue to press forward, with Ligendza testing the Enfield goalkeeper early on with a low drive that was comfortably saved.

The visitors began to grow into the game, but Holter was equal to the task, making a crucial save in the 56th minute to deny an Enfield attacker who had broken through the defence. Holter’s heroics continued throughout the half, including a brilliant stop in the 65th minute, where he thwarted a dangerous attack before Quick’s last-ditch tackle prevented a certain goal.

As the match entered its final stages, Enfield pushed for an equaliser, but the Eastbourne defence, led by Diarra and Carter, held firm. The Sports had chances to seal the victory, with Pitblado’s cross in the 80th minute finding Alexander, who put his effort wide. Despite Enfield’s late pressure, including a powerful half-volley that was well saved by Holter, Eastbourne Borough maintained their composure and saw out the game to secure a crucial three points.

This victory highlights Eastbourne Borough’s growing confidence and ability to manage games effectively. The team looks well-prepared for the challenges ahead as they continue their campaign.