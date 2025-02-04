Victoria Baptists will fly the flag for the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League in the quarter-finals of the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup.

The Eastbourne-based club powered into the last eight of the county knockout competition courtesy of a 4-0 win away to Ashurst United on Saturday.

Victoria, who are unbeaten in Division Two this season, comfortably saw off an Ashurst side which knocked out undefeated Division One team Northiam 75 in the previous round.

James Bellett's double, and one each from Kyle Daines and Aaron West did the damage against opposition from West Sussex League Division One North.

ESFL action involving Rye Town

The Baptists will again be on their travels in the quarter-finals as they take on Mid-Sussex League Division Two South high-fliers Preston Manor Royals.

Elsewhere last weekend, Punnetts Town and Sandhurst set up a semi-final against each other in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) after both came through their respective quarter-finals.

Punnetts were 3-0 victors over Rye Town in a tie played under floodlights at The Oval in Eastbourne. Josh Albert, Tristan Jarvis and Harry Worsell got the goals.

A last-gasp Tom Sayer penalty earned Sandhurst a 2-1 home success against Sidley United.

Rob Briley had earlier put the Kent outfit in front, while Casey Ham netted a first-half equaliser for Sidley moments after their goalkeeper, Ritchie Gray, saved a Sandhurst penalty.

Westfield III became the fourth team through to the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) quarter-finals after edging out higher-grade Battle Town II 1-0 at Bexhill College.

Jack Harris’ first-half strike was enough for the Westies, whose reward is a home last-eight meeting with another Division One opponent in Hawkhurst United.

Two second-round encounters in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) produced a whopping 21 goals between them.

St Leonards Social II scraped past higher-level Hastings Athletic 5-4 on penalties following a remarkable 6-6 draw at Bexhill Road.

Kenny Hutchinson (2), Oscar Ellwood, Harvey Fiore, Jeffery Harbour and Archie Campbell were on target during the game itself for Social, who will entertain Northiam 75 II in the last eight.

Kyle Brooker, Charlie Drury, Harley Glazier, Murphy Mitchell, Reggie Gasson and Joshua White were the six different marksmen for Athletic.

Ticehurst opened up a 5-2 lead during the first half en route to a 6-3 home triumph against lower-grade Hawkhurst United II.

A brace of Danny McGahan goals, and one apiece by Finlay Brown, Darren Nicol and Edward Harwood helped see Ticehurst safely through, despite Liam Barnes (2) and Mathew Todd responding for the Hawks.

Ticehurst will again have home advantage in the quarter-finals, with Robertsbridge United or The JC Tackleway II lying in wait.

As for the league, Pevensey & Westham went top of Division Four without kicking a ball after receiving a walkover away to Hastings Athletic II.

Pevensey are a point clear of second-placed Northiam 75 II having played an extra match.

Every other fixture last weekend succumbed to all the rain of the preceding week, but the prospects for this Saturday’s programme – containing a mix of league and cup action – look a good deal brighter.

The game of the day is the all-East Sussex League Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final between Westfield II and Punnetts Town.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 12-24 (+8), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), Sidley United 16-17 (-17), Sandhurst 12-15 (-8), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), The JC Tackleway 12-14 (-4), Jesters Town 11-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC 10-8 (-17), Sedlescombe Rangers 11-5 (-19). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Ninfield 10-26 (+30), Northiam 75 10-26 (+24), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-11 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45), Battle Town II 12-2 (-25). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 9-16 (+5), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 12-10 (-10), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Hooe 8-8 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-1 (-31). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 14-30 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+30), Mountfield United 11-26 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 11-19 (+3), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 14-7 (-38), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 14-33 (+55), Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), The JC Tackleway III 13-28 (+64), Bexhill AAC III 12-26 (+34), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 11-17 (+20), Hastings Comets 11-12 (+4), Hawkhurst United II 13-10 (-22), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Icklesham Casuals 12-8 (-24), Hastings Athletic II 13-0 (-145).

Fixtures – Saturday February 8 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v The JC Tackleway, Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC, Sedlescombe Rangers v Rye Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Hawkhurst United, Herstmonceux v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Westfield III, Victoria Baptists v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 3: Burwash v Westfield IV, Mountfield United v Orington, Ticehurst v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Athletic II, Northiam 75 II v Bexhill AAC III, Pevensey & Westham v Hawkhurst United II (4pm), The JC Tackleway III v Hastings Comets.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 2nd round: Catsfield v Ninfield, Little Common II v Hooe, St Leonards Social v Rye Town II, Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Crowhurst III v Sovereign Saints Development, Robertsbridge United v The JC Tackleway II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final: Westfield II v Punnetts Town.

Tuesday February 11 (kick-off 7.30pm)

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup, 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Hailsham Town (at The Beaconsfield).