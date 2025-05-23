Four trophies in one season are just the start for Eastbourne Borough Women
They completed their four-timer last Sunday when they lifted the Sussex County League Cup after a dominant 5-0 win over Hailsham Town.
Goals from Kellie Larkin, Izzy Payne, Ruby Starkey, Charlotte Gurr and Megan Griffths completed a very successful season, in which the team have won the league (without conceding), the League Cup (without conceding), the County Trophy and the Eastbourne Chairman’s Cup.
Day said: “As far as I’m aware it’s a unique quadruple which has never been done in Sussex by a women’s side.
“The team also reached the semi final of the National Midweek Cup, losing to a very strong Watford team. This game brought in a record crowd of over 270, and shows the interest and support that is there for the women’s game.
“My promise when I came in was to professionalise everything we do around the side – we have brought in a physical performance lead to ensure we are fitter and stronger, player care to ensure the team are individually supported around the challenges of high performance, a goalkeeper coach and individual development programmes for each player.
“The progress of the group has been outstanding, and we have a super competitive environment which nurtures development of talent.”
Next season the team will play at tier six – the London Regional south division – and will also be in the Women’s FA Cup for the first time.
