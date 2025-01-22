Fourth Successive win for Bridges

Tuesday 21st January 2025 Isthmian League South East Division Three Bridges 3 Lancing 0 (h-t : 2-0) Referee : Peter Conn

A fourth successive win that started well for Bridges against a Lancing side who at times played confidently but who lost control in added time with one red card and three yellows in a crazy seven minutes. Bridges took just two minutes to sneak ahead with a third successive corner ending with BEN HOLDEN getting the final decisive touch in a packed goalmouth. Lancing might well have levelled three minutes later when Noel Fisher breezed past three defenders before slicing his shot horribly wide. And Lancing, who conceded eight only three days earlier, must have felt that another bad day was looming when Bryan Villavicencio played a delightful ball through for REECE HALLARD to net his twentieth of the season with only ten minutes played.Both goalkeepers pulled off good saves as the game opened up, Finn Holter denying Alex Laing and Harrison Parker, whilst Villavicencio was thwarted twice in quick succession six minutes before the interval. Lancing had a chance to reduce the arrears after 42 minutes when Hallard handled just inside the area, but Holter got down well to smother George Taggart's spot kick. Noel Leighton fired over as the second half got under way and couldn't quite get the right touch on a loose ball inside the box after 52 minutes, but it ran nicely for KEVIN RIVERA to push past Conor Clark. Lancing faded in the closing stages but Bridges, who looked commanding at the back, couldn't add to their tally before the visitors lost control in the dying moments of the game.