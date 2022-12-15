Horsham Hockey Club's Freddie Campbell met some famous names while in Qatar for the World Cup.

He and his travelling companion Ben had their picture taken with TV pundits Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas and Lee Dixon at Doha Golf Club.

Enthusing about the trip, Freddie told the County Times: "We were there for just under a week.

"Despite the flights being on the slightly pricier side, it was incredibly easy to get to and – once there – to get around.

Freddie and Ben with Jermaine Jenas, Lee Dixon and Alan Shearer

"They’ve made the metro system free and have pedestrianised some of the main streets so walking around is easy and the airport is pretty spectacular, housing anything you could really imagine!

"And it was great to meet Alan Shearer & Co.

"We had tickets to the England v Wales game on the Tuesday, and as you need to be in a hotel or certain specific spots to get a pre-match pint, we decided to go to the golf club for a couple of beers.

"Shearer and the gang had just finished a morning round and so were in the bar/restaurant enjoying a post-game spot of lunch and beer.

"They were incredibly amenable, and kindly posed for a few pics and had a quick chat with the fans.

"They seemed in good spirits… I guess it’s a tough life playing golf in glorious sunshine with good company as part of their job for six weeks!"

Campbell told us the atmosphere at England-Wales was great, with constant singing and chanting from both sets of fans.

"It was a great match and Wales did well to hold on in the first half, but the quality of England and their depth of talent shone through in the second.

"Wales fought valiantly, but their star men looked tired with nothing left to give as the game went on.

“Qatar was interesting, everyone was very friendly and hospitable.

"The hotels and the Irish bar provided good refreshments, however the one thing that strikes you is the cost of everything which is fairly prohibitive.