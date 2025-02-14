‘Outstanding’ and ‘free-flowing’ Eastbourne Borough were praised by boss Adam Murray for bouncing back from defeat at Torquay by beating Hampton and Richmond at Priory Lane.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midweek win – thanks to goals from Jason Adigun (2) and Josh Anifowose – put Borough third in the table, four points behind leaders Dorking with a game in hand.

The Sports visit fellow title hopefuls Boreham Wood tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray said of the midweek win: “The three points at this stage of the season were the most important thing but to get it in the manner we did was very pleasing.

Borough battle away at Torquay - picture by Nick Redman

"I was concerned about this game. They (H&B) have a great way of playing, if you allow them, they open you up. We had to be aggressive, make sure our press was right.

"The boys were outstanding and we executed the game plan perfectly and we had a ruthlessness to our finishing. On another night we could have had five or six. I can’t think of anyone who didn’t have a 9/10 game.

"In our last home game we were free-flowing and I felt we were again here. When the boys play like that they’re a real force to be reckoned with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the loss at Torquay on Saturday Murray said he’d forgotten what it felt like to lose in an 11-match unbeaten run.

Goal celebrations in Eastbourne Borough's win over Hampton and Richmond - picture by Lydia Redman

The Gulls scored twice late on and the manager said: “If we want to be successful we have to take punches on the chin. That's the first game we've lost in a long long time. I don't think we deserved to lose. Over the course of the game I felt we were the better team, had the best parts of the play and probably had the best chance of the game.

“In these tight games it's always the details and the little marginal things that make the difference and you saw that with the set-piece.

“We've not dealt with the first or the second ball and then it’s deflected off our own player. I take responsibility for the second goal because we've got six up front so it's always going to happen.

“I just felt when we got into the final third we had got to make more of the territory we had.”