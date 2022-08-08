Fresh start for East Preston FC - 11 pictures from opener v Hailsham Town

Their 0-0 draw at home to Hailsham on Saturday was their first game at step six for over eight years after they were relegated from the premier division last season.

Manager Chris Horner said: "I’ve had to completely rebuild the club from top to bottom over pre-season, appoint new u18 and U23 management plus rebuilding all three squads.

"We have a new chairman installed over the summer both on the club side and football side of things. The first team only retain one player from last season, Matt Woodward, but the rest are new to the club.

"A good chunk of my lads at Littlehampton United followed me over to EP, mainly the main main Maciek Kason who's one of the best keepers around and also our captain.

"When we built this team we looked for a certain type of player in order to achieve two goals: that the club starts enjoying its football again after four years of being stock as the bottom club only to be reprieved over the Covid seasons; and to set realistic challenges whilst building ambitions.

"This year we have teamed up with Chichester University and have taken on seven grads who are all studying for their UEFA courses and also trainee physiotherapist and physiologists, whilst being supported by media studies students who will look to add analysis.

"We’re very pleased to offer EP as a educational platform where academics and sports can come together and all parties benefit from the link. We both stand to make great progress on this journey and we hope the success will encourage others to join us in the future.

"With a new squad comes new challenges - we've had a good long pre-season, only losing to Isthmian and London sides and we’ve been okay.

"I’ve said one thing to the boys - show me that you’re trying to win not just turning up. If the performance is there then the results will follow. We’re a brand new team, mistakes will happen but I’m confident with what we have here now the ghosts of the old EP will soon vanish."

On Saturday's result, Horner said: "A draw was probably the right result as we were in total control of the game for 80 minutes - we're just lacking that clinical finisher at the moment, but we’re making progress. A clean sheet and first point on the board is a good start."

