Tony Russell is eyeing another winning run for Lewes to get them right in among the play-off chasers.

The Rooks’ recent sequence of positive results was halted on Monday night when they lost 2-1 at Carshalton.

Russell had few complaints with the result – although he said a draw would not have been a travesty – but he now wants his side to get back to playing their way and not getting dragged into what he calls typical non-league battles. He takes 11th-placed Lewes to his old club Cray Wanderers tomorrow, then they host Wingate and Finchley at The Dripping Pan next Tuesday.

At Carshalton, Tom Beere gave Athletic a 72nd-minute lead – then netted a spectacular long-range winner a minute after Joe Taylor’s fine finish had made it 1-1.

Lewes celebrate a goal against Corinthian-Casuals in their most recent home game | Picture: James Boyes

Russell said: “Did we do enough to win the game? Not really, but their winner was one of those goals – one of the best I have seen live – where you have to take your hat off to the scorer.

"It was one of those games where the ball spent the whole time in the centre circle and there was lots of fouls and screaming at the ref.

"It was a shame because we were the form team going into the game. We’d won five out of six before that.

"We will aim to go on another run now but we need to be braver on the ball than we were Monday. W e need to drive the game and play it our way and not get dragged into typical non-league games where the other team dictat es how it’s going to go .”

Taylor’s goal took his league tally to 16 for the season, making him third highest scorer in the division. He has 22 in all competitions.

Russell said: “Joe is Joe. He got 40 in a season for me at Cray and he’s doing well again here. As long as he’s fit he’ll score goals.”

There will be no extra emotion for Russell tomorrow on his return to Cray, where he enjoyed major success as boss before joining Lewes.

"I don’t want to win there any more or less than I do in any other game,” he said. “They’re second in the league and will give us a hard game – as will Wingate and Finchley at our place next Tuesday.”