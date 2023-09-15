Little Common recovered quickly from a hammering at Steyning Town – to get through the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Common were beaten 7-1 at Steyning on a day when little went right, but they put it behind them by beating Worthing United 5-3 in an entertaining senior cup tie.

Boss Russell Eldridge said: “It's been a week of mixed fortunes, starting with a heavy defeat at Steyning.

"All round levels were nowhere near what is expected and we made it easy for them.

Little Common celebrate a goal v Worthing United, who they beat 5-3 in the county cup | Picture: Joe Knight

"We've based ourselves on being hard-working and resilient and on Saturday we showed neither of these qualities.

"The game was over at half time and we were trying to restore some pride. It was a result and performance we don't want to happen again.

"But we moved in the next round of the Sussex Senior Cup and got off to the perfect start scoring so early and were in control at half-time with the score at 3-0.

"I was disappointed with the game management in the second half and we let them back into the game before finally seeing them off.

"There are things I'm happy with and things that need improving and will be working hard to address these.”

In the cup against Worthing United, looking to put that below-par performance against Steyning behind them, Common made the perfect start, finding the net after just 14 seconds.

Sam Cruttwell released Jack McLean who weaved his way between two defenders before curling an effort into the bottom corner of the net.

Common doubled their lead five minutes later when a melee from a corner saw the ball fall to Freddie Warren who rifled the ball home from six yards.

The visitors tried to find a way back into the match and enjoyed a good spell of possession but were restricted to long range efforts which Hamish Tallud dealt comfortably with in the Common goal.

Common added a third five minutes from half-time when the ball fell to Lewis Hole on the edge of the area and he found the top corner of the net. The visitors rallied pulled two goals back in quick succession as they sensed what seemed an unlikely comeback.

McLean saw an effort saved by the keeper after dancing through the visiting defence and Paul Feakins saw a cross hit the crossbar as Common looked to extend their lead.

Lewis Parsons saw a header drop the wrong side of the post before Jamie Crone made it 4-2 when he fired home Ollie Weeks’ cross.

Crone made the game safe when he ran on to Sam Ellis’ through ball to slot home his second and Common’s fifth. The visitors grabbed a late third goal.

Bexhill United are off and running after chalking up their first SCFL premier win of the season and reaching the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup.