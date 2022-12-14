Lancing FC’s management trio have joined their Isthmian south east rivals Haywards Heath Town.

A surprise statement issued by Lancing late on Tuesday night said they had left – and their new club was confirmed on Wednesday morning when Haywards Heath, who parted company with Martin Dynan a week ago, said all three had moved to the Hanbury.

Lancing’s statement said: “The club announces today (Tuesday) the departure of managers Dale Hurley, Alex Walsh and coach Matt Evans with immediate effect.

"All at Lancing FC would like to place on record their thanks to Dale, Alex and Matt for their efforts during their time with us and the part all three have played in the recent success of the team. We wish all three well in their future endeavours.

Lancing pictured celebrating a goal against Corinthian earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“The search for a new manager has already begun and we will keep supporters updated with any news as soon as possible.”

Lancing chairman Steve Taylor said: “We would like to move swiftly in time for the game this Saturday.”

Lancing were promoted to the Isthmian south east division in 2021 and stayed up in their first campaign at step four by winning a play-off against Newhaven. They have had an up-and-down season in 22-23 but currently sit 17th in the table – ironically one place above Haywards Heath.

Hurley replaced Kane Louis as Walsh’s management partner earlier this year - after Walsh had taken over from James Rhodes, who had previously been joint boss with Louis.

Hours after Lancing’s announcement came Haywards Heath’s: “The club today announces the appointment of Dale Hurley and Alex Walsh as joint managers. They join the club from fellow Isthmian South East side Lancing and bring with them Matt Evans as First Team Coach.

“Dale and Alex have built strong reputations throughout football in Sussex and beyond through their work at Lancing and Lewes FC. They both work full-time in Football Coaching and they were able to demonstrate a passionate well-defined plan for taking HHTFC forward on the pitch.

“The Joint Managers are currently assembling the rest of the management team that they want to assist them moving forward and further announcements will be made in due course.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks for the work done by both Sam Morgan and James Smith during the interim period, both have worked tirelessly to ensure that the club has the best possible chance of success and your work is truly appreciated.”

Chairman Steve Isherwood said, “I’d firstly like to welcome Alex, Dale and Matt to the Club, we wish them every success in their time here. I’ve personally admired the work they’ve done at Lancing this season with limited resources and I’ve known Dale for a while through the work he does at the Russell Martin Academy.

"When the Board spoke to them both we were impressed with the vision they had for the playing side here at Haywards Heath and liked the enthusiasm they both exhibit for the project we have here. I’m sure that they will enjoy working with the squad of players we have here and will be able to start improving results very quickly.

