From New York Red Bulls and DC United to Bognor Regis Town – brothers get warm Nye Camp welcome
But the pair swapped the star-spangled stage for the MKM Arena when they turned up to cheer on Bognor Regis Town to a 2-0 Isthmian premier division win over Sussex rivals Horsham.
So, what is the connection between the MLS stars and West Sussex's favourite non-league side? Their dad Steve was a youth player for the Rocks back in the 1980s before moving to America.
Their uncle Scott Stroud is one of the owners of The Trading Post in Barnham and the family took advantage of the brothers' trip back to the UK to congregate at the Nye Camp to back Robbie Blake's men.
The MLS players were on hand to pose with a Rocks shirt on the hallowed Nyewood Lane turf alongside Peter Kelly-Sullivan, from the club's radio service, who helped organise their visit.
Kelly-Sullivan said: "I spoke to Jacob Stroud at the Trading Post and he mentioned they were over and spoke of the Rocks connection. They were lovely guys and it was great to welcome them to the ground.
"Peter is 21 and a holding midfielder who plays for New York Red Bulls and was at West Ham's academy before going back to America. And he has played against Lionel Messi so you can imagine how that must have been for him!
"Jared is 27 is an attacking winger who played for St Louis FC, a new franchise for 2023 and they topped their conference league. He has now signed for DC United. He’s got five goals and six assists -- interestingly his nickname is Scary Jerry!"