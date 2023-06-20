NationalWorldTV
From red to blue – new Eastbourne Borough badge unveiled

Eastbourne Borough’s new owner is wasting no time making his mark on Priory Lane – with a new club badge one of his first moves.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

Following Simon Leslie’s installation as the club’s new majority owner, a new Sports badge has been unveiled, sparking a variety of responses from the club’s fans.

Given that the new badge is predominantly navy blue, rather than red, Botough have moved to allay any fans’ fears that the colour of their first-choice kit will change from red.

The club explained: “Since being formed, the club badge at Eastbourne Borough has taken two forms to date – and it has been given a facelift ahead of a new era at Priory Lane.

"The previous badge had represented a Martello tower, specifically the one at nearby Langney Point, with a cloud passing across it.

"The club had sought a crest that was identifiable with the local area and the initial choice was between two local landmarks: Langney Priory and the aforementioned Martello tower.

"It was modernised in the early 1990s and has now been redeveloped again as the Sports look to move forwards on and off the pitch.

“The Martello tower has been given a makeover, and is seen on waves which represent Eastbourne as a seaside town. Whilst the dominant colour on the badge is navy blue, the club’s primary colour will continue as red.”

The new Eastbourne Borough badge | Image: EBFCThe new Eastbourne Borough badge | Image: EBFC
Are you a Borough fan? What do you think of the new badge? Comment on this story at the Sport Sussex Twitter page.

The old badge - as seen on Borough's shirts last season | Picture: Andy PellingThe old badge - as seen on Borough's shirts last season | Picture: Andy Pelling
