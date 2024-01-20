Frozen pitches hit Sussex football teams again - Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, Burgess Hill Town among sides frustrated

Sussex teams are suffering more postponement pain today as the week’s freezing temperatures take their toll on pitches.

Crawley Town had already had their League Two visit to AFC Wimbledon postponed on Friday – and today (Saturday) a number of non-league games involving Sussex teams have gone the same way, even though milder weather is on the way.

In the National League South Eastbourne Borough’s visit to Hampton and Richmond was called off because of a frozen pitch.

In the Isthmian premier, Horsham’s visit to Canvey Island went the same way, called off after a morning inspection. In the same division Whitehawk v Cray Wanderers was called off.

Isthmian south east division matches between Merstham and Burgess Hill and Broadbridge Heath and Three Bridges were also iced off.

Matches off in the SCFL included Jarvis Brook v Bosham, Crowborough v Peacehaven, Crawley Down Gatwick v Horsham YMCA. This is not an exhaustive list of SCFL games off.