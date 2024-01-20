Frozen pitches hit Sussex football teams again - Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, Burgess Hill Town among sides frustrated
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley Town had already had their League Two visit to AFC Wimbledon postponed on Friday – and today (Saturday) a number of non-league games involving Sussex teams have gone the same way, even though milder weather is on the way.
In the National League South Eastbourne Borough’s visit to Hampton and Richmond was called off because of a frozen pitch.
In the Isthmian premier, Horsham’s visit to Canvey Island went the same way, called off after a morning inspection. In the same division Whitehawk v Cray Wanderers was called off.
Isthmian south east division matches between Merstham and Burgess Hill and Broadbridge Heath and Three Bridges were also iced off.
Matches off in the SCFL included Jarvis Brook v Bosham, Crowborough v Peacehaven, Crawley Down Gatwick v Horsham YMCA. This is not an exhaustive list of SCFL games off.
Pitch inspections were being held ahead of a number of games involving Sussex teams and fans as usual are advised to check with the host team before travelling if they are in any doubt over whether their match is on.