It’s been a frustrating week for Broadbridge Heath – with one match called off and another ending in defeat.

The first of what should have been two Sussex derbies in a week fell victim to the weekend’s rain when part of the pitch at Hastings United’s Pilot Field was deemed unfit for play.

Heath did get back into action on Tuesday night at Eastbourne Town and a Matt Hay goal put them on level terms after Aaron Capon had put the hosts ahead.

But Sonny Walsh grabbed a winner to leave the Bears reflecting on their first league defeat of 2025-26.

Chris Simmons’ side sit 11th with at least a game in hand on many of their rivals.

They turn attentions to the FA Trophy on Saturday with a home second qualifying round tie against Bedfont Sports. Then it’s back to league action at home to Faversham on Tuesday.

In the SCFL Premier Division, Liam Giles’ Horsham YM continue to fly high after a sixth win in their seven opening games.

Charlie Martin and Toby Nelson were on target as YM won 3-0 at home to Little Common on Saturday, leaving them in second place just three points behind leaders Haywards Heath.

Their fine form continued on Tuesday night with a 3-1 RUR Cup win at Lancing. Tommy McKenna, Jesse Sentamu and Kaiden Hummerston were the scorers – all set up by MoM Nelson.

Next Tuesday brings a clash of the present top two in the league when YM go to Haywards Heath.