Fulham next! Worthing Women into cup semis … Lancing show Corinthian spirit

Worthing FC Women are relishing a League Cup semi-final against Fulham after beating Sutton – while Lancing are celebrating a hard-fought away win at Corintian in the Isthmian south east. Reports from both, by Gareth Nicholas and Dave Wilmott, follow.

Sutton 1 Worthing Women 3

League Cup

Goals from supersubs Hayley Bridge and Chloe Winchester saw Worthing through to the semi-finals of the League Cup as they came from behind to see off Sutton.

Worthing Women press at Sutton, where they ended up 3-1 winners | Picture: OneRebelsView

On the 3G pitch at South Park FC, Georgia Tibble, Sophie Humphrey and Rachel Palmer were in from the off meaning bench places for Katie Young, Bridge and Emily Linscer, alongside the returning Winchester.

After November’s 8-0 thrashing of the same opposition en route to the second round of the Women’s FA Cup, this tie was a lot closer.

The visitors carved out the better opportunities early on, with two of them falling to Tibble.

The first came via a Becs Bell interception of keeper Zoe McNulty’s clearance that she passed on to Humphrey who touched it back for Tibble to curl narrowly wide of the post.

Tyrone Madhani scored Lancing's clinching second goal at Corinthian | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A few minutes later Ellie Russell’s free-kick allowed Palmer to tee up Tibble for a low fizzing shot that flashed across the face of goalt.

Gemma Worsfold’s superb reverse pass into Keavy Price, up from the back, led to her smacking the post.

Niamh Andersson sent Humphrey away but McNulty beat her to it.

Bell hit the woodwork just past the half-hour mark.

Sutton started to turn the tide with Olivia Watson setting up Lily Dent, who forced a fine save out of Lauren Dolbear. Then Caitlin Savage’s cross was almost capitalised on by Dent.

A rare slip by Tibble ended in another searcher by Savage only being partially met by Watson.

It was Sutton who headed into the break in front. Savage delivered from the right for Dent to put them ahead.

Dolbear then needed her wits about her to prevent Watson doubling the South Londoner’s advantage.

Jaz Backhurst’s free-kick dropped the wrong side of the upright, then Worsfold made the most of midfield confusion and breaking clear before setting Andersson on her way again, but she was denied by the keeper.

Changes were afoot and the introduction of both Bridge and Winchester off the bench had the desired effect.

Winchester soon got on the end of Tibble’s byline ball in but couldn’t quite direct it on target. Then Winchester did equalise – and ten minutes further on Bridge hit the back of the net for only the second time this season after Palmer’s throw-in found its way to her.

It required a tremendous block tackle by Emily Oliver to stop Humphrey making it three and dispatching an Andersson assist.

The recently introduced Young then hit a stunning long pass along the right wing for Bridge to latch on to and cross into the danger zone and fellow replacement Linscer was denied from close quarters by McNulty at the expense of a corner.

A semi-final at promotion rivals Fulham was finally secured by Worthing in added time, with ‘Em’ playing a key role once more in supplying Humphrey, whose excellent hold-up play invited Winchester to bury a beauty beyond McNulty.

GARETH NICHOLAS

Corinthian 0 Lancing 2

Isthmian south east

An own goal and a Tyrone Madhani strike earned the Lancers a good win on the road that takes them up to 12th in the table.

Damage to a wheel delayed the arrival of four Lancing players and forced Dean Cox to make a last-minute adjustment to his XI.

Lancing had the first attempt on goal when home keeper Daniel Colmer left his box to clear a ball, only finding Modou Jammeh. But he was able to recover and get back in place to keep the ball out.

Lancing were getting forward well, exploiting the pace of Marcell Powell on their right, who was delivering some fine crosses into the box.

A corner won by Powell was superbly curled in from Lancing’s left by Darius Goldsmith, the ball dropping just under the bar. Itl ended up in the roof of the net to give Lancing a 13th-minue lead - Corinthian centre back James Billings getting the final touch.

Finn Daniels-Yeoman was the heartbeat for Lancing covering much ground and winning important tackles.

The Hoops did manage to give Alieu Secka plenty to do as they drove high balls into the box.

The second half began with Reece Hallard and Mo Juwara replacing Kyle O’Brien and Powell.

Two minutes in, Lancing had one ruled out for offside. But on 78 minutes, Tyrone Madhani settled Lancing nerves by burying the ball in the net for 2-0.

The Lancers play Whitehawk away tonight (Feb 14) and host East Grinstead on Saturday.