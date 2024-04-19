Despite some soft goals conceded in the first half very early on, they can take heart in a much more assured second half, where they were unlucky not to get anything in consolation against the higher ranked side from London.They went behind on nine minutes as Ede Buchele fired it in low after Bognor failed to clear the danger in the box. Then Alice Gue tried to track back as Iyna Patel raced through to pass it into an empty net with Robinson stranded on 12 minutes, extending Fulham's lead. Fulham went further ahead on 18 minutes as Patel latched onto a ball along the deck and fired low into the bottom right corner.The Bognor women could take heart from a much improved second half as they were the better side in the restart and will take that into upcoming league games as they were knocked out valiantly at the quarter-final stage.