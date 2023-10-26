Fuller sad to step down as Lewes FC chair and director at key time for Rooks

Stuart Fuller admitted his sadness as he stepped down as chair and director of Lewes FC at a crucial time for the club.

His tenure ended yesterday after serving 12 years on the board – the maximum period allowed under club rules.

He was given a great send-off by staff and fans at last Saturday’s Isthmian League clash with Enfield – and the players had read the script too, producing a superb display to win 4-0. Fuller has overseen a huge amount of change in his time within Lewes FC and across non-league football.

Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy said: “Stuart has devoted endless hours and hours of his time to the club. Whether at home, away or online, he has gone over and above to serve the club and its supporters with great depths of patience and dedication.

Stuart Fuller receives some parting gifts from Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy | Picture: James Boyes

“For every single action seen externally, there are countless unseen actions and tasks he has fulfilled behind the scenes. He will be missed.”

Director John Peel said: “It has been a privilege to have been Stuart’s colleague and I feel very fortunate he has given 12 years of devotion to our club.

“Our football club models itself as one trying to do things differently. To challenge the status quo and do so with respect, dignity, and fairness. These are all values that emanated from Stu right back to when he started in 2011 and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Fuller said: “I’m sad to be leaving the board of the club at such a pivotal moment in our history, knowing that the next few months will shape our future and not being able to be part of that in an official capacity will be tough.

Stuart Fuller with the officials and captains before Lewes beat Enfield | Picture: James Boyes

“However, I know I am leaving the club in very competent, caring and capable hands. It has been an honour to represent Lewes Football Club every day, in every situation.

“We may not have had the success on the pitch that we have deserved, but nobody can doubt the impact off the pitch we’ve made in the football world.”

Fuller’s departure from the board comes as owners vote on whether to accept a £5m investment into the women’s side of the club by the Mercury 13 group.