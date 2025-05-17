Bognor Regis Town will be playing on a state-of-the-art artificial grass pitch at Nyewood Lane next season after confirming that funding for the project has been officially secured.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the £1.4million project will start soon and see the hallowed turf torn up and replaced with a 3G synthetic surface along with new infrastructure including changing rooms and floodlights.

It means the Rocks will be likely to play the first four games of the Isthmian South Central division away from home and then potentially have to ground share until the work is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ Chandler, who has spearheaded the proposal alongside Jack Pearce, Simon Cook and the club committee members, says the benefits of the 3G pitch include year-round usage, generating essential income through hire fees, preventing costly postponements and unlocking opportunities for broader development, such as new classrooms for an education academy and enhanced hospitality areas.

The hallowed Nyewood Lane turf is to be replaced by an artificial surface | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Rocks statement, entitled 3G Pitch and Changing Rooms Funding Approved, reads: “We’re excited to share that the funding for our long-awaited 3G pitch and changing rooms and floodlights project has now been officially secured.

"This £1.4m investment has been awarded by the Premier League, The FA, and the Government via the Football Foundation, with significant contributions from the club’s committee with the hope of future support from Arun District Council. This funding will transform our facilities and open up new opportunities for Bognor Regis Town Football Club and the wider community.

“We want to apologise for the delay in announcing this fantastic news. We’ve taken the time to complete final checks on the grant terms and conditions, ensuring that everything was in place and that our contingency planning covered any potential challenges. Now that these steps are complete, we’re fully committed to pushing ahead and getting this project off the ground as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project marks a significant new chapter for the club as it transitions to a new business model that will set the foundation for future growth. It will take time, and our finances will need careful management as we make this transition, but we firmly believe that this is the right path to secure the club’s long-term success.

“This investment opens the door to countless opportunities – from increased community engagement and youth development to providing a high-quality facility for our first teams and future academy players. It’s a chance to truly build from here and strengthen our position as a central part of the Bognor Regis community.

“Negotiations for ground-sharing agreements for our Men’s, Women’s, and U18s teams are currently underway, and we will share more details once these arrangements are confirmed. In the meantime, we appreciate the ongoing patience and support of our players, staff, and fans as we navigate this exciting but challenging period.

“The next step is for the pre-commencement conditions to be approved by the Arun District Council Planning Committee, after which construction will begin. We’re aiming to have the new pitch ready by October at the latest, which will mean we’ll very likely need to ground share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank our fans, volunteers, committee members, sponsors, and everyone who has supported the club through this journey. Your backing has been vital in getting us this far, and we’re looking forward to welcoming you all to the new and improved Nyewood Lane very soon.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support – up the Rocks!”