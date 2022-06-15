The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with interest in Jesus, who reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League, but it is the Gunners who are the most attractive option to the Brazilian striker.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richarlison has reportedly turn down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be the preferred destinations of the Brazilian forward.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Liverpool Echo writes that the future of the 25-year-old is up in the air as clubs continue to be linked with moves for the Blues' talisman, whose contract at Goodison Park is set to expire in 2024.

Commenting on the latest regarding this situation, a report from Richarlison's home country has suggested he has 'discarded' Arsenal as a potential destination and is most pleased by proposals of Chelsea and Spurs.

The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, as he only wants Inter move.

Romano said talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary.

The Mirror is reporting that West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly interested in signing Adnan Januzaj.