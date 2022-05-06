Gallery: Youngsters enjoy Eastbourne Borough soccer school sessions

The club ran a three-day ‘mixed’ course one week for boys and girls aged five to 13 years of age, which proved extremely popular despite appalling weather conditions that threatened to spoil the fun. This was followed by a two day girls’ course the week after which saw fantastic sunshine throughout and some superb football played by the club’s rapidly expanding girls’ section.

To finish matters off Eastbourne Borough piloted their first ever Disability Football Course which drew huge praise from parents and attracted several new players to the club from far and wide.

Soccer School director Tim Brown was delighted with how well the fortnight went. “We always see excellent numbers attending our courses and this school holiday was as busy as always, especially during the first week,” he said. “The standard of football was superb, especially from the girls, and as for the Disability Course – to attract so many new players and see them exploring the stadium, meeting the first team men’s and women’s players and enjoying their football while also making new friends, it went better than I ever expected.”

Plans are already well underway for the next mixed course on May 20 and 31, the start of school half-term week. Contact youth.

