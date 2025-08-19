Games come thick and fast for Three Bridges with FA Cup and FA Trophy tests in next week

By Ron Alderman
Published 19th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Three Bridges during pre-season | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Mediaplaceholder image
The games come thick and fast for Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges side, as they face Marlow in the FA Trophy, Broadbridge Heath in the league and then they travel to Walton and Hersham in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup in the space of a week.

Bridges have had a cracking start to the season, scoring 18 goals and only conceding 4 in their first four games of the season, winning two out of two in the Isthmian League South-East. And now they have a bisy week to really test them.

Crellin told us: “We play Walton and Hersham, which is a really tricky draw, obviously from Step three, very good football club, very well-run football club. But I’ll be honest with you, I prefer those types of games because it’s a challenge, it’s teams that we don’t get the opportunity to play against week in, week out so I'm looking forward to that.

“Obviously Marlow on Saturday, we don’t know too much about them. They’re playing in a different league so again a different challenge, and then back to the bread-and-butter of the league with Broadbridge Heath on Monday, so we have three big games.”

Crellin hopes that despite wanting to win every game they play, he doesn’t want too much of a distraction from the league. He said: “The FA Cup and the FA Trophy are great competitions, but sometimes they can distract you a little from the league, which is obviously the bread-and-butter this year.

“So, they’re good but if you start progressing in the competitions, you start losing league games and then they have to start being played on Tuesday nights, and it can kind of sidetrack you sometimes, but that being said, we approach every game and we want to win every game, if that’s the case that it’s got to be a Tuesday night rather than a Saturday, then so be it.”

