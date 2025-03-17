Rampant Ramsgate underlined the gap in class and quality as Alfie Paxman scored twice in a five-goal thrashing of Isthmian south east division strugglers Lancing.

Joe Taylor, with his 37th of the season, Benni Bioletti and Jay Leader completed the rout with three strikes in six second-half minutes. It sent the Rams ten points clear at the top of the table.

After a succession of last-gasp near misses, this looks set to finally be the year Ben Smith’s side clinch the title and promotion to the Isthmian Premier.

Despite a bright start, Lancing slumped to a tenth straight loss and now sit seven points from survival with seven games to play – an unlikely rescue mission given a difficult run-in amid a turbulent season.

Lancing in recent action versus Hythe Town - picture by Stephen Goodger

The recalled Callum Erskine went close to putting the Lancers into a shock 12th-minute lead. Joe Hasler burst clear and into the box to pick out the onrushing Erskine. The young winger’s effort was goalbound but hacked behind for a corner off Tom Clifford.

From then on, there was only ever one winner as Ramsgate showed why they are champions in waiting.

Alieu Secka saved well from Paxman and then denied Taylor but Ramsgate went ahead with their next attack. The ball found its way to Bioletti on the edge of the box after a neat passing move and he slammed in beyond Secka in the 24th minute.

That goal opened the floodgates as Leader swept home from 20 yards for a second goal in as many minutes.

After half-time, Tijan Jadama flashed a strike over the top and Secka was out sharply to deny Taylor. But then came those three visiting goals in quick succession to put the result beyond any lingering doubt and complete the rout.

Paxman fired in a close-range finish and then an angled effort either side of the obligatory Taylor goal – the latter after good work from ex-Millwall, Ipswich and Man Utd professional Lee Martin.

For Lancing, there was little in the way of openings apart from half chances from Eugene Asike and substitute Lewis Lembikisa.

Things do not get any easier for Billy Wood’s men as they travel to in-form Sevenoaks and then host second-placed Sittingbourne next.