Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham for a third spell, Arsenal monitoring Marco Asensio situation

The Sun writes that the Welshman is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs as he assesses his options during the summer window.
Bale, 32, is a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.
Chelsea are set to go head-to-head with Manchester United to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.
The Blues are looking to bolster their backline ahead of next season and The Metro reports that the Dutchman’s versatility in different formations appeals to Thomas Tuchel.
According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Chelsea have expressed an interest in the 26-year-old and could make a £21 million bid.
David Moyes is keen to take Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to West Ham, according to The Mirror.
The 27-year-old Saints captain and England star has steadily enhanced his reputation with a string of impressive displays in recent seasons.
Moyes is looking to revamp the West Ham midfield following the retirement of Mark Noble and with uncertainty around the future of Tomas Soucek.
Arsenal could yet sign Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, this summer as a dispute over his wages at Real Madrid continues.
Asensio has one year left on his current deal with Los Blancos and has been offered an extension to remain at the Bernabeu.
But, according to The Mirror, the Spain international wants more than Real Madrid are seemingly willing to pay to commit his future to the club.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to exploit the situation at Real Madrid, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of Asensio.
The midfielder has been given a deadline of June 20 to respond to the contract offer or risk it being removed from the table.
Crystal Palace have a reported interest in signing Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards this summer.
The 22-year-old, who plays primarily as a centre-back but can also play as a full-back, has made ten first-team appearances across all competitions for Bayern, spending the last season and a half on loan to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.