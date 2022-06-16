Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham for a third spell, Arsenal monitoring Marco Asensio situation

Bale, 32, is a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea are set to go head-to-head with Manchester United to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Gareth Bale (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The Blues are looking to bolster their backline ahead of next season and The Metro reports that the Dutchman’s versatility in different formations appeals to Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old Saints captain and England star has steadily enhanced his reputation with a string of impressive displays in recent seasons.

Moyes is looking to revamp the West Ham midfield following the retirement of Mark Noble and with uncertainty around the future of Tomas Soucek.

Arsenal could yet sign Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, this summer as a dispute over his wages at Real Madrid continues.

Asensio has one year left on his current deal with Los Blancos and has been offered an extension to remain at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to exploit the situation at Real Madrid, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of Asensio.

The midfielder has been given a deadline of June 20 to respond to the contract offer or risk it being removed from the table.

Crystal Palace have a reported interest in signing Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards this summer.