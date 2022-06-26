Gary Charman bows out - with final goal of 14 in a Horsham-Bognor thriller

Horsham and Rocks legends and current players lined up for the celebration of Charman's 25-year Sussex playing career as it came to a close at Horsham's Camping World Community Stadium.

A crowd of close to 600 were there to salute Charman - who in turn said he wanted to thank everyone who had supported him over the years.

Horsham took the lead after just seven minutes as Shamir Fenelon's cross fell straight onto the head of Will Miles, who nodded in the first goal of the afternoon.

The Rocks equalised on 15 minutes. James Crane netted after a mix-up at the back as he lofted it over Kieron Thorp to level the scores.

There was almost an early fairytale goal for man of the day Charman when Jack Brivio played a cross on to his head and leapt like a salmon only to divert it wide of the goal.

Horsham FC legend Gary Charman has hung up his boots

Jemal King replaced Charman as he came off to superb applause, though he would return later.

Bognor were caught out at the back as a good move by Horsham ended with Fenelon bamboozling Sami El-Abd and curled the ball into the net in the 35th minute to restore Horsham's lead.

Bognor got their second equaliser soon after with a move straight from the goalkeeper. Ollie Pearce fired the ball over the defence for Jimmy Muitt to run onto and he neatly slotted it in on 38 minutes.

Fenelon slotted one inside the near post on 40 minutes to make it 3-2.

Assistant managerJamie Howell and his son Harry came on for the Rocks while former manager Darin Killpartrick came on too. But Bognor were caught out at the back allowing Jamie Taylor in and he fired it into the net to make it 4-2 just before half time.

On 47 minutes Tony Nwachukwu, who had only just come on, scored a fantastic goal. He sped through and fired it low beyond Taylor Seymour to extend Horsham's lead.

Horsham made it 6-2 as Nwachukwu scored again from a square pass across the deck on the back post to stab home on 49 minutes.

Seconds later Charlie Bell got a goal back for Bognor as he cleverly volleyed over the goalkeeper after receiving a cross from Muitt to make it 6-3.

Bognor made it 6-4 as a prodded pass over defence by Darren Budd saw Muitt fire it in from a tight angle on 52 minutes. It was 6-5 as Joe Briffa did well to hold the ball, move into the box and find Muitt who slammed it into the bottom corner of the net to complete his hat-trick on 56 minutes.

Charman came on again to rapturous applause. Charman was sent running down the left with Harvey Whyte in hot pursuit. The Rocks skipper dived to the ground and the referee waved away appeals for a foul as ironic cheers and laughter was shared by both players.

Harry Howell did well to run across the defence before shooting low and into the bottom right corner to make it 6-6. Bognor took the lead to make it 7-6 and Bell slipped a pass forward for Pearce to round the goalkeeper and shoot into an unguarded net on 73 minutes.

Could Horsham's day be saved? There was surely only one man for it...

Wyatt denied Charman as he was set through on goal, though looked like he felt bad for saving the chance though.

When Darren Budd brought French down in the box, there was only one person going to take the penalty - and up stepped Charman to send Wyatt the wrong way... and both sets of players celebrated with him in style as the score was 7-7.

This was a great send-off for a player loved by both sets of fans. Charman had clocked up 616 appearances for Horsham and will be remembered as a real grafter for Bognor, being a part of the side promoted and also the famous FA Trophy run in 2015-16.

Charman was presented with a special commemorative shirt from Horsham and had more applause from all in the stadium as he left the field for the last time as a player.

Horsham: Kieron Thorp, Tom Day, Charman, Will Miles, Charlie Harris, Jack Brivio, Lee Harding, Rob O'Toole, Lucas Rodrigues, Shamir Fenelon, Jamie Taylor. Subs: King, Death, Bird, Brake, French, Westcott, P Harding, Nwachukwu, Smart, Dudley.