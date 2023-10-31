Gifford double sets up Bognor Regis Town for FA Trophy win over Gosport Borough

Bognor Regis Town defeated 10-man Gosport Borough 3-0 at the MKM Arena to reach the 2nd Round of the FA Trophy.

The goals came from Dan Gifford (two) and the returning Craig Robson to see off the Southern League premier south side in this rescheduled game on Monday night.

Robson returned to action in the starting XI with Dan Smith moved to the bench. Alex Barsa had the first shot on goal from 25 yards out which flew high over the crossbar on 8 minutes.

Corey Jordan miscued his pass straight to Calvin Davies and he passed back into the area for Gifford who turned with the ball before shooting, and it had beaten Toby Steward, but a defender on the back post who hacked it out again.

Lucas Pattenden was chosen as MoM in 3-0 FA Trophy win over Gosport | Picture: Carl Eldridge

Dan Hollands hit one with the outside of his boot and Rocks keeper Ryan Hall pushed it around the post for a corner. The ball in was hit low and diverted away off the line by Mather.

Bognor took the lead though on 19 minutes. Mather did well to receive a long pass by Robson to get his own shot away. He forced Steward into a diving save. It was parried away and then the follow-up saw another cross by Mather latched on to by Gifford who turned the ball in low beyond Steward.

Davies went into the book on 24 minutes for disputing an offside decision indicated by the linesman. The referee disagreed with his assistant and let play continue.On 30 minutes in a good move for Gosport, Antonio Diaz found Dan Wooden in the area after Robson miscued his clearance. It fell to the striker on the turn but he spun his effort off the left post and out.

Harvey Whyte was shown a yellow card for throwing the ball away following a handball decision given against Ben Anderson on 37 minutes.

In a moment of madness, a sliding tackle by Harry Kavanagh took out Mather on the turn near the touchline on 39 minutes. Kavanagh was shown a straight red card. Then Rory Williams had a shot from distance but it sailed over the bar.

Rocks responded with their own attack. Lucas Pattenden burst down the right before he got a cross into Alfie Rutherford. He turned his man and hit it instantly along the deck and forced a comfortable save from Steward. HT 1-0.

Jordan had the first chance of the second half as he steered his long range effort over the bar. Robson's pass out was blocked by Davies, leading to the opportunity on 52 minutes.

Bognor went further ahead on 54 minutes as Robson's chipped pass over the defence found Gifford on the left. Gifford sped into the area and smashed it high beyond the goalkeeper to extent the lead.

It got even better as Bognor got their third on 56 minutes. A nice left-sided corner by Davies picked out a rising Robson who headed it into the far side of the net. Then Hollands went into the book for a sliding challenge on Anderson just outside Bognor's penalty area.

Gerson Da Costa Ramos latched on to a pass over the defence and he only had Hall to beat, but the Rocks goalkeeper denied him with a block with his legs.Anderson put the ball through the middle for Mather to run through but his strike flew wide of the far post on 70 minutes.

Robson overstretched his leg and went to ground. He received treatment but had to be replaced by Danny Howick on 76 minutes.

Da Costa Ramos had a scuffed shot denied by a solid Hall in the Bognor goal on 79 minutes. On 82 minutes Bognor had another shot pushed around the post by Steward as Mather fired it towards the far post, following a cross by Pattenden and a lay off by Smith.

Mather went down off the ball after Gifford was replaced by Joe Briffa on 83 minutes, which held up play.

Gosport's Jonathan Efedje had the ball in the net after a free-kick to him on the back post was diverted in by the sub but it didn't count as the linesman had his flag up for offside.

Bognor ran down the clock to head into the 2nd Round of the Trophy. They will take on South Park (Reigate) in the next round at the MKM Arena, with the date to be arranged. Rocks return to league action away to Billericay on Saturday.