Robbie Blake and the players thank the fans for turning out for the clash with Wingate and Finchley on a foul evening | Picture: Trevor Staff

Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies and Kieran Douglas all watched from the stands as they were a number out with injury.

Volunteers did superbly to get the pitch playable before kick-off as the rain was relentless all afternoon and evening and a number of other Sussex matches were lost to the conditions.Early on, Ryan Hall had to boot the ball out at the edge of his area as the rain continued to pour. A ball through by Tommy-Lee Higgs on 2 minutes was searching for Lucas Pattenden and he won a corner after Ahmet Biler intercepted him. The corner by Matt Burgess was played to the near post but it was headed away after a battle in the air by Higgs.Joe Briffa did well to pick out Jasper Mather on 5 minutes. His run through the middle ended with the forward bursting into the area but his low strike was just wide of the left post.Elliot Long put the ball square beyond the Bognor defence in the and but it was Anointed Chukwu who had a go but it was a super save from Hall that denied him on 10 minutes.Long went to ground under a challenge by Burgess on 14 minutes. The referee pointed straight to the spot. Up stepped Chukwu who dispatched a low strike into the net, with Hall diving the wrong way.Benjamin Goode was called into action on 19 minutes. Higgs was set through and smacked a across the goalkeeper but Goode pushed it out. It fell to Dan Gifford who didn't expect the rebound and it bounced inadvertantly off his chest and out of play.Matt Burgess turned sweetly into good space before passing through to Higgs, who turned instantly to smash one at goal. Again, Goode was diving to his left to push it out again on 20 minutes.Zack Newton ran through with the ball as it was loose in Bognor's half. He sped through and tried to play it square but Craig Robson got a crucial block in and the ball was caught by Hall. Mather got the shot away and it was bravely blocked by Biler who had to be treated by the physio afte his bravery just after on 32 minutes.Bognor were messy at the back. Burgess failed to win the ball off Long who wound his way into the area before shooting low, but Hall was there to block him.Gifford tried to bundle in a chance as Bognor had another go again but it was cleared off the line. Then Mather tried to round the goalkeeper but Goode was solid enough to deny him.The ball went down the other end though and following a swift square pass into the box it was Mathew Achuba who fired it into the net after it took two deflections off the Bognorn defence and bounced in on 38 minutes.

