Gifford, Rabbetts and Lethbridge back at Bognor – and Smith offers injury boost

Dan Gifford and Joe Rabbetts are back at Bognor Regis Town and both are in contention to be in Robbie Blake's squad for the trip to Canvey Island tomorrow.
By Carl Eldridge
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:15 BST

And there is more good news for manager Blake with a second assessment of Dan Smith's foot injury revealing the striker could be out for just two weeks after the initial fear was that he would be sidelined for two months.

Both the new arrivals, who were at the club last season on loan, from Pompey and Dorking Wanderers respectfully, signed last night at training at the MKM Arena.

Striker Gifford has signed on loan from Farnborough and full-back Rabbetts has sealed a similar deal after being with Dartford earlier this season from parent club Dorking.

Robbie Blake with Joe Rabbetts and Dan Gifford, who have given the Rocks squad a double boostRobbie Blake with Joe Rabbetts and Dan Gifford, who have given the Rocks squad a double boost
Manager Blake has welcomed the duo's return and emitted a sigh of relief over Smith's injury. He added: "We obviously know all about Dan and Joe and that's why it's an easy decision to make to bring them back in for a spell. The loans are initially for a month but that could easily be extended depending on various factors. It's one to watch.

"As for Dan the footballing Gods are definitely looking down on us after we had thought it was six to eight weeks out for him. Dan sought a second opinion about his damaged metatarsal -- as the days passed he realised it wasn't as bad as first suspected and he could easily be with us again much sooner rather than later, perhaps within two weeks, which is excellent news."

Meanwhile, Blake has added to his squad by signing former Rocks and Pompey attacker Brad Lethbridge.

