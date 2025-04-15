Giles delighted as Horsham YMCA turn tables on Haywards Heath Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham YMCA really tore up the formbook last Saturday, beating promotion-chasing Haywards Heath Town to avenge the away defeat in September.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the well–deserved win was no fluke, demonstrating YM’s capability against strong opposition.

The game started badly for YM, though, when Tyrese Sutherland crashed the visitors in front in the ninth minute, but that was as good as it got for Heath, and only served to spur on YM’s young side, Marc Nouble equalising on the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, just before the break Jack Marney’s free-kick evaded the wall to give YM the lead.

YMCA celebrate during their recovery from a goal down to beat Haywards Heath - picture by Beth Chapman

And, in the 88th minute 16-year-old Tom King came off the bench to score the winner on his senior debut for YM.

Understandably elated boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “To a man that was superb – we had five under-18s out there and to fight back to win like that was great.

"I’ve been watching Tom play and he fully deserved his call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a good atmosphere in the club, so, after impressing without any luck, I’m delighted that things turned round for us and I’m really happy for the boys.”

With Saltdean surely down and three other sides battling to avoid finishing 19th and going down with them, YM’s win eliminates any slight risk of relegation and, as they plan for next season, they can now look forward to their final three games of the current campaign.

They visit Shoreham (Saturday) and Loxwood on Easter Monday, before signing off at home against Lingfield on Saturday 26.