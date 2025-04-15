Giles delighted as Horsham YMCA turn tables on Haywards Heath Town
And the well–deserved win was no fluke, demonstrating YM’s capability against strong opposition.
The game started badly for YM, though, when Tyrese Sutherland crashed the visitors in front in the ninth minute, but that was as good as it got for Heath, and only served to spur on YM’s young side, Marc Nouble equalising on the half hour mark.
Then, just before the break Jack Marney’s free-kick evaded the wall to give YM the lead.
And, in the 88th minute 16-year-old Tom King came off the bench to score the winner on his senior debut for YM.
Understandably elated boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “To a man that was superb – we had five under-18s out there and to fight back to win like that was great.
"I’ve been watching Tom play and he fully deserved his call-up.
"There’s a good atmosphere in the club, so, after impressing without any luck, I’m delighted that things turned round for us and I’m really happy for the boys.”
With Saltdean surely down and three other sides battling to avoid finishing 19th and going down with them, YM’s win eliminates any slight risk of relegation and, as they plan for next season, they can now look forward to their final three games of the current campaign.
They visit Shoreham (Saturday) and Loxwood on Easter Monday, before signing off at home against Lingfield on Saturday 26.
