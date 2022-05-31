Glittering Evening for Eastbourne Town Youth FC players

The evening was shared with their associate club Old Town Boys and Girls FC.

There was much to celebrate for the 400 plus players, parents and supporters as awards were handed out for improvement and sportsmanship as well as those voted for by managers and players.

There were huge smiles on the faces of the Old Town Boys and Girls FC players as they received their participation trophies as they start their footballing journey as they look to progress into Eastbourne Town Youth sides.

There was additional cheer as two teams - U12 Yellows and U13 Blue - were awarded their trophies for wining their Divisional titles this season.

As Town look to build on their successes next season they are looking for coaches and players.

They are looking for a coach for one of their U14 sides as well as players at U10’s. U13’s and U15’s. Old Town Boys and Girls meet at The Saffrons on Saturday mornings.

For information please contact [email protected]

