Go Wild: Chichester City’s late penalty sees off Hendon

Jimmy Wild’s penalty deep into stoppage time separated the two teams at Oaklands Park on Saturday with the win moving Chichester up to 10th place in a highly congested Isthmian Premier Division.

There was just the one change to the Chi starting XI that lined up in that tight 1-1 draw midweek at home against Whitehawk. Ryan Davidson returned to right back from a one match suspension and Joe Moore dropped to the bench with Emmett Dunn moving up into the holding role.

A rather turgid first half ended goalless as neither team tested keepers Kieran Magee and Luke Campbell at the other end. A super tackle snuffed out the opening move a minute in when Isaac Bello and Ethan Prichard tried to hook up and another Chi attack resulted in a Dons’ throw.

Lonit Talla got flagged offside three minutes later and Bello was caught by Ronny Mfinda who got a talking to by referee Daniel D’Urso. Both sides won throw-ins in the next spell and Ben Pashley got fouled by Niko Muir.

Wild and Bello attempted to combine on 8 but the return pass wasn’t forthcoming. And then a Pashley mistake presented Kombe Kawimbe with a chance to shoot but he rifled it wide of the right-hand stick.

Good play from Lloyd Rowlatt in midfield instigated a move involving Wild, Prichard and Man of the Match skipper Rob Hutchings although Prichard’s effort ricocheted off a crowd of defenders. Rowlatt got adjudged offside and the visitors earned a first corner of the match which Kurt Cumberbatch took short to Talla whose attempted cross was blocked by Bello.

Michael O’Donoghue took the resulting throw and Talla was in an offside position. Hutchings, Bello and Rowlatt rebuilt and Curtis Da Costa was fouled after a long goal kick from the Greens.

A Chi move then fizzled out with Prichard looking for a pass; Wild was late on a diving Hendon captain George Abbott; and Prichard conceded a throw up against right back Makai Welch. One wasn’t given for a seeming foul on Prichard moments later after Wild drove into the box and the away side countered and took a shot which was deflected straight into Magee’s arms at the mid-point.

Next, Prichard was booked for a foul on O’Donoghue and a Hendon player strayed offside. The following Chi move fizzled out as both teams struggled to get into things and Pashley’s pass to Hutchings was too close to Campbell in the Dons’ goal.

A linesman spotted a Bello handball just before the half hour mark and Magee picked Hutchings for a cross that was turned out for a throw. Then Bello was brought down – no foul according to Mr D’Urso and Campbell cut a ball out from Dunn intended for Rowlatt.

Joe Clarke made three consecutive headers and then played a poor pass and No8 Cumberbatch was flagged offside. A goal kick launched by Chi stopper Magee led to the hosts winning a throw that Bello took and Campbell prevented a corner.

Rowlatt flicked on Hutchings’ pass to Wild and Chi won a throw before Rowlatt fouled Yousef Chentouf and Davidson headed away Cumberbatch’s set-piece. Welch then pulled one wide of the mark and Prichard had a shot blocked on 43.

Dunn cleared the ball after the visitors won a free-kick and the loose ball had bobbled off Pashley on the stroke of half time. There were no substitutions at the break for either side and a marauding Hutchings found Prichard whose shot went out for a goal kick.

Muir got booked for impeding Davidson on 47 and Welch held off Prichard to win the Dons a goal kick. Then Hutchings bombed down the left and crossed but it was easy enough for Campbell to claim and Bello struck a cross/shot that wasn’t far off as the hosts mounted some pressure.

Wild earned Chi a free-kick off Mfinda who got away without a caution and Prichard thumped it over the bar. Next, a Clarke hit was blocked and Hutchings played over another cross after a decent run up the left wing. A Magee throw then picked out Hutchings who found Wild and the No9 earned his side a throw.

Rowlatt was judged just offside as Chi broke again and was well in to win a header ahead of Mfinda. Then Dunn was fouled by Kawimbe for a booking that would come back to haunt him. Mo Jammeh replaced Prichard on 60 and Chentouf caused some problems but Davidson cleared before the Hendon player was flagged offside.

Rowlatt got caught again by Mfinda who escaped a booking once more and Da Costa sprayed it to Hutchings up the left who won a corner which Rowatt delivered and Campbell punched away, getting fouled, according to Mr D’Urso, in the process. Chi earned a throw after Jammeh and Hutchings sought Rowlatt before Pashley picked Wild for a backwards header that Campbell collected.

The home side were then opened up as Welch and Chentouf combined and found Muir free at the back post who failed to convert. Chentouf made way for Stefan Ilic on 72 and Wild hit a wayward cross with his wrong foot.

Jammeh pulled a double save out of custodian Campbell and Hendon were flagged offside as things heated up at last. Then Kawimbe received a second yellow and his marching orders. Up against one less player now Chi won a throw and Wild tried to break through a cluster of opponents.

Campbell denied Jammeh again with 10 minutes of normal time to go and at the Archery End Muir had a shot on the turn which went out for a corner. This got headed over for another that Magee claimed this time.

Hutchings, Jammeh, and Dunn linked up for a Davidson delivery which Campbell collected without any real trouble. Hutchings was yellow carded for fouling Ilic and Rowlatt got impeded on the edge of the Hendon penalty area but Wild hit his free-kick high over the woodwork.

Joe Moore and Olly Munt were introduced for Da Costa and Clarke as we headed into additional time. Jammeh got fouled after he combined with Hutchings, Moore and Davidson.

And then came the turning point in the game as Hutchings was felled in the box and Wild stepped up after a long chat between Dave Diedhiou and his keeper Campbell to fire what proved to be the winner home – his 21st of the season in all competitions.

Youel Emmanuel came on for the Greens as the clock ticked down and Rowlatt made an assured clearance as ten-man Hendon pressed. The final whistle went and Miles Rutherford’s side picked up their seventh point in three games to move up to 10th in the league.

They are away to Carshalton Athletic – who are presently three points ahead in the final play-off spot – on Saturday 28th December (3pm).

Chichester City: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Clarke, Wild, Rowlatt, Prichard. (Horncastle, Munt, Muvuti, Jammeh, Moore).