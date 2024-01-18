Dan Gifford can double his Bognor Regis Town goal haul in the remainder of the Isthmian premier division campaign if he fine tunes his poacher instinct.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s according to Rocks boss Robbie Blake as he prepares his side for the trip to Margate on Saturday.

Gifford, who joined the club permanently in September from National League South Farnborough, has hit four goals in the past two games, and bagged 12 in total so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now former Premier League striker Blake has challenged the ex-Pompey youngster to maintain his hot streak.

Dan Gifford has scored four in two for Bognor | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Blake said: “Giffs definitely has a real hunger to score goals and that desire is essential. Scoring becomes a habit and he must ensure that continues. In and around the box good strikers come alive and we’ve seen that with him, especially recently.

"Now I’m saying to him, ‘you’ve got 18 games left and you could double your goals if you can stay fit’, and I see no reason why that can’t be the case. He’s developing very well and is still learning but shows signs of having that poacher’s instinct.”

Gifford, still only 19, struck twice in Bognor’s thrilling 5-4 win at Hashtag United last week and he hoped to continue his impressive form midweek but a frozen pitch meant the home game against Wingate & Finchley was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So attention now turns to the away day in Kent. And Blake added: “We’re up to seventh in the table so that tells you we are improving but it’s not enough. The aim is to go again and again.

"Let’s build on the results we’ve enjoyed of late and go to Margate with confidence and keep it up.”